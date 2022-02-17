Help Sought to Find Hit-and-Run Driver Who Struck and Killed Man in Crosswalk

A hit-and-run driver is sought in a crash that killed a 70-year-old man who was in a crosswalk when he was struck last month by a pickup in the Manchester Square area.

Adolph Lyons was killed at about 9:35 p.m. on Jan. 27 as he walked in a crosswalk at Manchester and Van Ness avenues, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office and the Los Angeles Police Department.

A pickup traveling east on Manchester Avenue turned left onto northbound Van Ness Avenue and collided with the victim. Video shows the driver pull to the side of the street and get out of the pickup. After walking over to Lyons, motionless in street, the driver returned to the pickup and drove away.

The vehicle was described as a dark-colored, early-model pickup with tinted windows.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by the Los Angeles City Council for information that helps authorities solve a fatal hit-and-run. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD South Traffic Division detectives at 323-421-2500; the watch commander at 323-421-2570; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.