Hollywood High School Locked Down During Nearby Standoff With Person in Tent

A man who was in a tent on a sidewalk was taken into custody after a nearly two-hour standoff with police.

An armored LAPD vehicle at the scene of a standoff in Hollywood.
Hollywood High School was locked down Wednesday morning during a nearby SWAT standoff with a person believed to be armed with a weapon inside a tent.

The standoff began around 8:30 a.m. near Selma Avenue and McCadden Place, where a man refused to come out of a tent on a sidewalk. People were advised to stay clear of the area. 

Details about the weapon and what led to the standoff were not immediately available.

An armored LAPD vehicle was at the scene.

Larchmont Charter on the campus of Selma Elementary School also was locked down. The lockdown at both schools ended at about 10 a.m., when the man was taken into police custody.

No injuries were reported.

