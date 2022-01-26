Hollywood High School Locked Down During Nearby Standoff With Person in Tent

Hollywood High School was locked down Wednesday morning during a nearby SWAT standoff with a person believed to be armed with a weapon inside a tent.

The standoff began around 8:30 a.m. near Selma Avenue and McCadden Place, where a man refused to come out of a tent on a sidewalk. People were advised to stay clear of the area.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Details about the weapon and what led to the standoff were not immediately available.

An armored LAPD vehicle was at the scene.

Larchmont Charter on the campus of Selma Elementary School also was locked down. The lockdown at both schools ended at about 10 a.m., when the man was taken into police custody.

No injuries were reported.