Hollywood Hills

2 wounded in shooting at Hollywood Hills house party

Shots were fired following an argument at a Super Bowl party, police say.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two men were wounded early Monday in a shooting at a house party in the Hollywood Hills.

Shots were fired during an argument at a Super Bowl party, police said.

The shooting was reported just after midnight Monday in the 1600 block of North Crescent Heights Boulevard.

A 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were hospitalized. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Two people were in custody early Monday, police said. Two handguns were recovered at the scene.

