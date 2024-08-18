Cerritos

Homeowner in Cerritos shoots and injures suspected burglar

The suspected burglar was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

By Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

A homeowner in Cerritos took matters into his own hands and shot a suspected home intruder Saturday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives responded to the 11000 block of Shasta Circle to investigate the shooting that occurred around 1:44 p.m.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The burglary suspect was transported to a local hospital where he is in extremely critical condition, according to authorities.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Cerritos
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us