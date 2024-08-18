Homeowner in Cerritos shoots and injures suspected burglar

A homeowner in Cerritos took matters into his own hands and shot a suspected home intruder Saturday afternoon.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives responded to the 11000 block of Shasta Circle to investigate the shooting that occurred around 1:44 p.m.
The burglary suspect was transported to a local hospital where he is in extremely critical condition, according to authorities.
