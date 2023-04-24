Homes Evacuated Due to SWAT Standoff in Canyon Country

An armed standoff led to evacuations Monday morning in a Canyon Country neighborhood.

The standoff began after a pursuit that began following a report of a robbery at a gas station in Saugus. That chase ended in the neighborhood, but the driver refused to come out of the SUV.

Deputies responded at about 6:30 a.m. to the 19300 block of Newhouse Street in the community located east of Santa Clarita. Nearby streets were closed due to the SWAT operation involving three armored vehicles blocking the SUV in a cul-de-sac.

The man is the only person in the vehicle, authorities said.

Crisis negotiators also responded to the scene attempting to communicate with the man.

It was not immediately clear how many homes were evacuated.