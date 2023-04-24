Canyon Country

Homes Evacuated Due to SWAT Standoff in Canyon Country

The standoff began early Monday in the community east of Santa Clarita after a pursuit that followed a robbery.

By Jonathan Lloyd

LA County Sheriff's deputies at the scene of a standoff in Canyon Country Monday April 24, 2023.
NBCLA

An armed standoff led to evacuations Monday morning in a Canyon Country neighborhood.

The standoff began after a pursuit that began following a report of a robbery at a gas station in Saugus. That chase ended in the neighborhood, but the driver refused to come out of the SUV.

Deputies responded at about 6:30 a.m. to the 19300 block of Newhouse Street in the community located east of Santa Clarita. Nearby streets were closed due to the SWAT operation involving three armored vehicles blocking the SUV in a cul-de-sac.

The man is the only person in the vehicle, authorities said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Crisis negotiators also responded to the scene attempting to communicate with the man.

It was not immediately clear how many homes were evacuated.

This article tagged under:

Canyon Country
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us