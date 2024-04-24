malibu

Homicide investigators respond to shooting death in Malibu

By Karla Rendon

Law enforcement investigate a homicide in Malibu on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities were called to the 800 block of Westlake shortly before 3 p.m. for a shooting death investigation, the sheriff’s department said. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details on what led up to the shooting report were not immediately clear. No arrests were announced in connection with the case and a description of a possible shooter was not available.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

