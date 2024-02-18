How LAPD detained over 50 alleged gang members at once

Authorities detained dozens of alleged gang members and recovered multiple firearms, including ghost guns, in downtown LA Saturday.

Officers first began monitoring a large group of people who gathered on a public sidewalk on East 16th Street near Los Angeles Street, drinking alcohol and using drugs, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The group consisted of “approximately 50 to 70 gang members,” according to the LAPD.

During the investigation, officers found a total of 17 firearm with some of them placed “in plain sight within parked vehicles,” the news release said. At least six of the weapons were believed to be unregistered ghost guns.

News Release: Weapons taken off the streets in Newton Area. Photo attached https://t.co/4D05r1TxTD — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) February 18, 2024

As officers investigated the group, they established a skirmish line to contain the street and the warehouse where some of the members of the group were seen entering and exiting.

Among the large group of people detained, three of them were arrested and booked. One man was arrested while allegedly trying to discard a weapon. Another was taken into custody after he was seen rushing into the warehouse with a firearm and quickly exiting the building, the LAPD said.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the LAPD Newton Division.