As students across the Los Angeles region may be excited to return to school and reunite with their friends after a summer break, parents are expected to shell out more money for back-to-school items, feeling the financial pinch amid the rising costs of school supplies.

Families in Los Angeles are estimated to spend an average of $921 per child on back-to-school shopping this year, about $200 more than what they spent last year, according to a survey by Deloitte.

A Lynwood family is one of those feeling the financial pressure as their daughter is starting kindergarten this week, juxtaposing the excitement felt by the little girl.

“The fun part is recess because I love to play very much,” said Sarahi Pelayo whose first day of school is Wednesday. “I love to color and draw.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

But her parents said they are feeling stressed as Sarahi is supposed to wear a required outfit and bring basic school supplies on the first day of school.

“(School officials) are sending us messages that she has to go in a uniform,” Joana Rodriguez, Sarahi’s mother, said in Spanish.

With the cost of living on the rise, Rodriguez said having to factor in the costs of school supplies was putting a financial strain on her family.

“The rent and bills went up,” she explained, adding her family spent about $200 on three uniforms, a pair of shoes, a backpack, lunchbox and other school supplies that include paint, pencils and erasers.

Luckily, much of the cost was covered by a $300 gift card given to them by the nonprofit Gordon Philanthropies.

“With what we have saved with the supplies, it will help us pay a bill,” Rodriguez said.

This week, other non-profits are holding giveaway events that can help bring much-needed relief to families with young children going back to school.