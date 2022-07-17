Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach Police Investigating Suspicious Death of Woman

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was found dead inside a Huntington Beach residence under suspicious circumstances. 

The woman's body was discovered about 3 p.m. Saturday in the 7800 block of Slater Avenue, according to Huntington Beach police spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla.

Police investigated, then detained a person of interest early Sunday morning, Cuchilla said. That person's name has not been released. 

The deceased woman's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information on this death was asked to call the HBPD at 714-375-5066, Tipsters can also call OC Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.

This article tagged under:

Huntington Beachhuntington beach police department
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us