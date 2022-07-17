Huntington Beach Police Investigating Suspicious Death of Woman

A woman was found dead inside a Huntington Beach residence under suspicious circumstances.

The woman's body was discovered about 3 p.m. Saturday in the 7800 block of Slater Avenue, according to Huntington Beach police spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla.

Police investigated, then detained a person of interest early Sunday morning, Cuchilla said. That person's name has not been released.

The deceased woman's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information on this death was asked to call the HBPD at 714-375-5066, Tipsters can also call OC Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.