1 dead, 4 injured in head-on vehicle collision in Placentia

The driver of one of the vehicles was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

By Missael Soto

A brutal two-car collision left one dead and four others injured early Tuesday morning in Placentia.

Police were dispatched to the head-on car crash just after 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of Yorba Linda Boulevard and Valencia Avenue.

According to Placentia Police, the driver of one of the vehicles, a juvenile, sustained major injuries and was trapped inside the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The passenger who was also a juvenile was able to exit the car by himself and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Inside the other vehicle was a 39-year-old female driver and two passengers. All three were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

