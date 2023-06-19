Hyde Park

3 injured, including young child, in Hyde Park crash

Three cars were involved in the collision, including one that slammed head-on into the corner of a building.

By Jonathan Lloyd

At least three cars were involved in a crash Monday June 19, 2023 at a Hyde Park intersection.
NBCLA

At least three people, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured in a crash involving three cars at a Hyde Park intersection.

A 40-year-old man and 30-year-old woman also were injured in the crash in the 3100 block of West 54th Street, the LAPD said. Details about the severity of the injuries were not immediately available.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crashes.

NBCLA is attempting to confirm whether one of the victims was shot.

Video from NewsChopper4 showed a white Audi sedan that crashed head-on in the corner of a building. A white Honda sedan and a black sedan appeared to have collided just before the intersection in the community northeast of Inglewood.

