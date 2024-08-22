Authorities search for Idyllwild man who disappeared in Riverside County mountains

Family members and deputies are asking for help to locate a 47-year-old man who disappeared on a mountain highway in Riverside County.

Lopez-Fajardo, who works at the Red Kettle Restaurant in Idyllwild, was reported missing Aug. 16. Deputies were told he was last seen the day before at about 6:30 p.m. in the 63000 block of Highway 74 in Mountain Center, located in the San Jacinto Mountains of west-central Riverside County south of Idyllwild.

Lopez-Fajardo had gone to visit a sister in the hospital before his disappearance. His truck was found abandoned and ransacked.

Known to many as Lupe, family members and longtime co-workers said Lopez-Fajardo is a good-natured friendly person and father of two children.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"He's an amazing person," said co-worker Damien Yawman. "None of this makes sense."

A search team, including a K9 and air unit, fanned out in the area, but there were no signs of Lopez-Fajardo. Searches continued in the days that followed, and a missing person flyer was issued by the Riverside county Sheriff's Department.

Lopez-Fajardo was described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, approximately 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray sweat shorts.

Anyone with information was asked to call 800-950-2444.