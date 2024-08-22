Riverside County

Authorities search for Idyllwild man who disappeared in Riverside County mountains

Forty-seven-year-old Delfino Guadalupe Lopez-Fajardo was last seen Aug. 15 in the San Jacinto Mountains near Mountain Center.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Christian Cazares

Delfino Guadalupe Lopez-Fajardo is pictured of a missing person flyer.
NBCLA

Family members and deputies are asking for help to locate a 47-year-old man who disappeared on a mountain highway in Riverside County.

Lopez-Fajardo, who works at the Red Kettle Restaurant in Idyllwild, was reported missing Aug. 16. Deputies were told he was last seen the day before at about 6:30 p.m. in the 63000 block of Highway 74 in Mountain Center, located in the San Jacinto Mountains of west-central Riverside County south of Idyllwild.

Lopez-Fajardo had gone to visit a sister in the hospital before his disappearance. His truck was found abandoned and ransacked.

Known to many as Lupe, family members and longtime co-workers said Lopez-Fajardo is a good-natured friendly person and father of two children.

"He's an amazing person," said co-worker Damien Yawman. "None of this makes sense."

A search team, including a K9 and air unit, fanned out in the area, but there were no signs of Lopez-Fajardo. Searches continued in the days that followed, and a missing person flyer was issued by the Riverside county Sheriff's Department.

Lopez-Fajardo was described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, approximately 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray sweat shorts.

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Anyone with information was asked to call 800-950-2444.

