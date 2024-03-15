Inglewood parents fear more schools will be closed soon

In the past decade, the city of Inglewood has transformed into a hub of businesses and real estate opportunities. Inglewood is now home to Sofi Stadium, YouTube Theatre and the new Clippers Stadium.

However, schools in the area are collapsing.

The Inglewood Unified School District has closed three schools since 2019, blaming low enrollment and decaying facilities. Now, parents fear that more are on the chopping block.

“They want to close Morningside High School, Hudlow Elementary School and Highland Elementary School,” said concerned Inglewood parent Victoria Preciado.

Residents packed a school board meeting on Thursday with intentions of protesting the next round of school closures. Parents believe the school district should do more to save these schools.

“Instead of running a district that focuses on education, they are running a district that is focusing on land values and selling land to the highest bidder,” Preciado said.

The latest school closure took place in 2022.

Warren Lane Elementary School is no longer operational, and the district is still deciding on selling or developing that piece of land. Parents believe the district wants to close schools and use the land to develop homes. This was done on a piece of unused district land already.

“It's prime real estate, and they are going to do whatever they are going to do to take over the real estate,” said Inglewood resident Carliss Bell.

Parents agree that Inglewood schools are low performing and declining in enrollment. However, some say the district has done nothing to elevate education or attract and retain students.

“Attracting more students is the first thing I said 12 years ago. This district did not have a plan for doing that, and we still do not,” said one public commentator.

The school district did not confirm more school closures but said more details will be shared in the future.

“The district’s County Administer, Dr. James Morris, will unveil crucial details about upcoming changes in the district via live YouTube streaming on March 20, 2024 at 5 p.m.," the district said in a statement.