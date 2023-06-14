Is your favorite beach safe to swim in California? Heal the Bay releases beach and river report card

Heal the Bay has released their 2022 - 2023 beach and river report card for the state of California. The report card includes 500 California beaches and 35 fresh water recreation areas in Los Angeles County all graded A-through-F.

The grades are based on tests conducted by County health agencies that measure levels of bacterial pollution in the water. Waters with a grade level of C or lower have a high risk of coming in contact with bacteria that can lead to illness.

Out of the 500 beaches here is a top 10 best and worst list.

Heal the Bay’s Beach Honor Roll List:

Point Loma, Lighthouse, San Diego

Bean Hollow State Beach, San Mateo

This year there were only two beaches that made the honor roll due to weather patterns that affected water quality. California experienced significant rainfall which can bring pollutants to the beach from storm drains. Most of the winter data was also collected during the rain season.

Heal the Bay’s Beach Bummer List:

Playa Blanca, Baja California

Santa Monica Pier, LA County

Linda Mar Beach, San Mateo County

Marlin Park, San Mateo County

Erckenbrack Park, San Mateo County

Tijuana River Mouth, San Diego County

Pillar Point Harbor, San Mateo County

Marina del Rey Mother’s Beach, LA County

Poche Beach, Orange County

Gull Park, San Mateo County

More than half of the beaches that are on this list were in the report card that was released in 2022. These beaches are amongst the most polluted and contain the highest levels of harmful bacteria in California beaches.