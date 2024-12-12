Wildfires

‘It comes with the territory.' Malibu residents defy evacuation order to defend homes

LA County officials says ignoring evacuation orders puts lives at risk.

By Camilla Rambaldi and Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Malibu resident who defied the evacuation order and made the risky decision to stay behind in an effort to protect his home from the Franklin Fire said he’s grateful he was unharmed.

“I got really lucky; this time, it burned everything but my house,” said Tony Smoller.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Smoller is among the residents who live near Serra Road and Pacific Coast Highway – an area that’s been impacted by the wind-fanned blaze. Los Angeles County officials ordered residents in that general area to vacate their homes but some made the decision to stay behind to protect what’s theirs.

“If you choose to live out here, it comes with the territory,” Smoller said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Down the road from Smoller, residents of another neighborhood stayed home to defend their properties. Alec Gellis, who lives near Serra Road, said he’s seen flare-ups in his vicinity.

“This fire has been put out at this house a bunch of times,” he said. “But it still keeps lighting up, so the wind picks up and you got to be really careful.”

Fire officials strongly urge people under the evacuation order to leave, warning that staying behind puts lives at risk.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Wildfires 2 hours ago

Firefighters in Malibu hoping to get upper hand in Franklin Fire as weather pattern changes

Long Beach 3 hours ago

Long Beach City College's vault to help the hungry 

“You need to evacuate,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said. “It says lives and it actually impacts the lives of our first responders.”

As of Wednesday evening, the Franklin Fire

This article tagged under:

WildfiresCalifornia WildfiresMalibu
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us