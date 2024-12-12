Power restored in Malibu as Franklin Fire burns over 4,000 acres

Power has been restored in Malibu as fire crews continue to battle the Franklin Fire on Thursday.

According to Cal Fire, the Franklin Fire is currently burning 4,037 acres.

The fire is currently 7% contained and has destroyed at least nine buildings and damaged six others.

Crews expect to make more progress in the fire as they anticipate better weather on Thursday.

Despite the continuing fight against the fire, utility crews are working to restore power to residents in the affected area.

Traffic signals were working once again and some businesses started to get power back.