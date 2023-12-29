‘It's full of seawater, but it runs great': Car flooded by massive wave in Ventura

Surveillance footage captured the remnants of a massive wave creeping onto a Ventura street after breaching a retaining wall amid a flurry of high surf advisories across Southern California’s coast.

Jeff Wright, a bartender at Dukes Beach Grill, was at work Thursday when the relentless wave flowed down Seaward Avenue. After hearing his coworker warn others of the incoming surf, Wright took a look out the window and saw his car fall victim to it.

“I come outside to see my car floating in the middle of the road, banging up against the red Prius,” he said.

Video shared exclusively with NBC4 shows Wright’s 2003 Ford Focus in knee-deep water.

“At first I thought it was real funny because I got that car for $100,” he said.

He recalled trying to retrieve valuables and other items he had in it but had no look lowering his windows. Wright had to crawl through his car’s trunk to get in and out.

“It’s full of seawater, but it runs great,” he said.

The rogue wave caused major damage to a nearby hotel and left bystanders scrambling for their lives. At least eight people were hospitalized when the wave jumped the retaining wall.

High surf and coastal flood warnings were in effect Thursday for Ventura County beaches. Beaches throughout the county and the Ventura Pier were closed due to dangerous surf conditions.

Waves reached close to 20 feet in some locations. Waves 10- to 15 feet high with local sets up to 20 feet are possible into the weekend.