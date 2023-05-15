Join NBC4's Lolita Lopez and Telemundo 52's Dunia Elvir at the March of Dimes March for Babies Walk at Grand Park

March of Dimes’ annual March for Babies walk will be held at Grand Park in Downtown L.A. on Saturday, May 20. Join NBC4’s Lolita Lopez and Telemundo 52’s Dunia Elvir who will co-host the opening program and help kick-off the walk. Stations are also the media partners for the walk.

Registration opens at 6:30 a.m. with the stage program to kick-off the walk beginning at 8:30 a.m.

March for Babies helps lift up communities for health equity, open the door for mothers to have access to care and protect the health of families through advocacy. March for Babies is a time to honor motherhood, babies and diverse families and come together to share experiences while raising critical funds to help every mom and baby.

For more information and resources, visit marchofdimes.org. To learn about the March for Babies LA walk, visit here.