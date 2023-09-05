Junk foods will be banned in checkout aisles in Perris grocery stores, councilmembers vote

Chips, candy and other junk foods might someday be removed from checkout areas at grocery stores in Perris after city leaders voted to adopt a law that bans unhealthy foods near registers.

The Perris City Council unanimously voted to ban junk foods from checkout lines at big-named grocery stores, requiring them to replace high sugar and high calorie items with healthier options. The ordinance was approved earlier this year and will soon have a second reading in an amended version.

Perris Mayor Michael Vargas said the amendment is just a formality, so shoppers can expect the changes to go into effect on Jan. 1.

"Were not asking them to stop the list of everything that's coming into the store, we are just saying to move it back into the aisles,” Vargas said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Some shoppers told NBC4 they support the measure since it will take away temptation from snacking children.

“I have a problem with my daughter. She's always like, ‘I want the chocolate, I want the chips,’” said Elizabeth Segura, who lives in the city.

Vargas said for years, councilmembers consulted with public health advocates and school officials before deciding to adopt the ordinance. Councilmembers want the junk foods in the checkout aisles to be replaced with healthier options like salads, nuts and fruits.

“Maybe diet sodas,” the mayor added. “It's all about quantity and calorie intake.”

The California Grocers Association and some grocery store chains say the ordinance is unfair because it doesn’t apply to convenience stores. Stores of at least 2,500 feet will be required to follow the new measure.