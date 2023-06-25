Knife-wielding homeless man wounded by officers at Little Tokyo hotel

A homeless man is in stable condition at a hospital, suffering from at least one gunshot wound after he refused officers' commands to drop a knife he had allegedly been threatening patrons with at a hotel Sunday morning in Little Tokyo.

The officer-involved shooting occurred at 3:48 a.m. at the Miyako Hotel, 328 E. First St., the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The man, who is said to have frequented the area in the past, was threatening patrons in the hotel's lobby with a knife when officers were called to the scene.

The shooting occurred when the man allegedly refused to relinquish the knife.

There was no other information available.