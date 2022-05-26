LA Beach Patrols Planned for Summer, Sheriff Says

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday deputies will patrol beaches from Playa del Rey to Malibu over the summer.

The LASD Beach Patrol Mission will run from Saturday through Labor Day on Sept. 5, and the units will perform high-visibility patrols to assist other agencies in the area, according to a department statement.

The patrols will consist of members from the LASD Sheriff's Response Team and the Mounted Enforcement Detail. The department's Homeless Outreach and Mental Evaluation teams will also be available as part of the deployment throughout the summer.

"Summer is upon us and the last couple of years have been challenging for everyone,'' said Sheriff Alex Villanueva. "I want to remind the community that we're doing our best, we're stretching our resources so that people feel safe wherever they are, including the beach areas of Los Angeles County. This summer, the LASD Beach Patrol Mission will be visible throughout our beaches so that visitors and the community have a great time at the beach.''