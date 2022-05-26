California beaches

LA Beach Patrols Planned for Summer, Sheriff Says

The LASD Beach Patrol Mission will run from Saturday through Labor Day on Sept. 5, and the units will perform high-visibility patrols to assist other agencies in the area, according to a department statement.

By City News Service

Getty Images

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday deputies will patrol beaches from Playa del Rey to Malibu over the summer.

The LASD Beach Patrol Mission will run from Saturday through Labor Day on Sept. 5, and the units will perform high-visibility patrols to assist other agencies in the area, according to a department statement.

The patrols will consist of members from the LASD Sheriff's Response Team and the Mounted Enforcement Detail. The department's Homeless Outreach and Mental Evaluation teams will also be available as part of the deployment throughout the summer.

Memorial Day 4 hours ago

Where to Score Food Freebies and Dining Deals on Memorial Day

Business 12 hours ago

As Demand for Summer Travel Surges, Delta Trims Schedule in Effort to Avoid Disruptions

Business May 22

Covid Cases Are Surging Again—Here's What to Expect This Summer, Experts Say

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Summer is upon us and the last couple of years have been challenging for everyone,'' said Sheriff Alex Villanueva. "I want to remind the community that we're doing our best, we're stretching our resources so that people feel safe wherever they are, including the beach areas of Los Angeles County. This summer, the LASD Beach Patrol Mission will be visible throughout our beaches so that visitors and the community have a great time at the beach.''

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

California beachesSouthern CaliforniamalibuLA County Sheriff
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us