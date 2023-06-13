LA city parks brings back free summer lunch program for students until August

The City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation & Parks is bringing back its free summer program.

As summer break is just getting started for students across LA County, they will be able to access free lunches at LA city parks until the end of summer.

The free lunch program begins Tuesday and will offered until Aug. 4 at over 100 parks to children 18 or younger.

No registration or proof of income is required. All meals will be served at locations on a first come, first serve basis during regular park hours.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture funds the program and aims at offering healthy meals to children while school is not in session. The lunches offer a variety of fruits, vegetables and dairy products.

To find a location near you, use this link.