LA County animal adoption fees waived Saturday due to rain

By Kathy Vara

Saturday’s rainy weather comes with some good news for those looking for their new furry best friend. 

All seven LA County animal shelters are waiving their adoption fees on Saturday, Jan. 20, to help boost adoptions of animals. 

Your new companion could be waiting for you at one of the LA County animal care centers. 

Adoption fees for cats and dogs are waived any time it rains, so Saturday could be the perfect time to grab an umbrella and find your new best friend. 

“It’s heartbreaking, we just haven’t had a lot of customers,” Cheryl Gullstrand, a volunteer, said. “I’m not sure why, but it would be great if we had people coming back in. 

The Baldwin Park animal care center has every type of dog. Young, old, little big, active and calm. 

Volunteers work with the dogs, getting them exercise and socialize, helping to introduce them to potential adopters. 

Adoption fees are waived completely when it rains for the seven shelters in Agoura Hills, Baldwin Park, Carson, Castaic, Downey, Lancaster and Palmdale.

Shelters will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

