LA County, City election results. See the winners so far

As LA County officials continue to count ballots, some of the LA City and County election results are starting to take shape while others still remain neck and neck.

The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk has about 230,000 more ballots to count – the large majority of them vote-by-mail ballots – the final tally will likely become available in the middle of the week.

NEWS RELEASE: Fifth Post-Election Night Ballot Count Update for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election



The estimated outstanding ballots to be processed is 238,500 (VBM: 230,000; CVR: 8,000; Prov: 500). The next update is Tuesday, 3/12.



Link: https://t.co/qik6JCKLzC — Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (@LACountyRRCC) March 12, 2024

LA County Board of Supervisors

Supervisor Holly Mitchell, Janice Hahn, Kathryn Barger will return to their jobs next year.

Each incumbent won her race easily by garnering more than 50% of votes.

Even in the most contentious of the three races, Hahn won over 57% of the votes counted so far, securing twice more votes in the 4th District on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors than her challenger and former LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

In the 2nd District, Holly Mitchell has won nearly 70% of votes so far, cruising into her second term.

Meanwhile, Kathryn Barger of the 5th District has secured her third and final term on the board by winning more than 55% of the votes.

LA County District Attorney’s Office

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has successfully defeated all his 11 challenges in the primary and is heading to a November run-off with the second highest vote-getter, Nathan Hochman.

While about 25% of LA County voters supported the incumbent, it’s not clear whether Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, will be able to consolidate all anti-Gascón votes in November.

LA City Council

Council District 14: The most contentious council race has pitted the embattled incumbent, Kevin de León, against two of his former allies, Assemblymembers Miguel Santiago and Wendy Carrillo. Despite calls for his resignation following the racist recording leak, de León prevailed, fended off several recall attempts and is now heading to a November runoff. As of Monday, it appears Santigo and Carrillo may not face their former friend in November as they are falling short of becoming the second highest vote-getter so far. Ysabel J. Jurado, a tenant attorney, is leading third-place challenger, Santiago, by some 600 votes.

Council District 4: Incumbent Nithya Raman, who is fighting to keep her seat, is moving onto a November runoff against Deputy City Attorney Ethan Weaver. As of Monday, Raman is leading Weaver by about 4,000 votes.

Council District 2: The race to replace Paul Krekorian, who is completing his final term on the city council this year, has attracted seven candidates. So far, former state assemblymember Adrin Nazarian, endorsed by LA Mayor Karen Bass, has received some 38% votes so far. He’s being trailed by Jillian Burgos, a small businesswoman.

Council District 6: Imelda Padilla, who won the special election to fill the city council seat vacated by Nury Martinez, has declared victory after securing nearly 80% of the votes so far in the San Fernando Valley district.

Council District 8: Marqueece Harris-Dawson, one of the progressive voices on the city council, has declared victory for winning his third and final term on the city council. He’s garnered nearly 80% of votes from the district.

Council District 10: Incumbent Heather Hutt is well positioned to head to a November runoff to win a full four-year term. She’s likely to face second-place challenger Grace Yoo.

Council District 12: Incumbent John Lee won more than 60% of the votes and secured another term despite ethics violation accusations.