LA County confirms first West Nile Virus death of 2024

Public health officials confirmed Friday the first death of the year due to the West Nile Virus.

Officials said a San Fernando Valley resident was hospitalized after being infected by the mosquito-borne disease and then died from neurological illness.

“This tragic loss highlights the serious health risks posed by mosquito-borne diseases, such as West Nile virus, dengue, and others,” said Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer.

Health officials say the West Nile virus spreads through the bite of an infected mosquito. Some symptoms may include fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. People over 50 with health problems are at greater risk of serious illnesses, such as meningitis, encephalitis and limb paralysis.

Davis said people can take steps to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases:

Use insect repellant

Eliminate items that hold standing water

Use and fix screens on doors and windows

West Nile virus spreads during warm weather months when mosquitoes are most active. While not all mosquitoes carry this virus, the type of mosquito that spreads this virus is found throughout Los Angeles County.

So far this year, a total of 14 cases have been documented in Los Angeles County, not including Long Beach and Pasadena who have their local health department reports their cases.

