LA County firefighter dies in ‘active duty death,' department announces

Capt. Michael Mercado’s last assignment was to Fire Station 90 in south El Monte.

By Karla Rendon

The Los Angeles County Fire Department announces the death of Capt. Michael Mercado on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
An LA County firefighter died Sunday in an “active duty death,” officials announced.

In a somber social media post, the Los Angeles County Fire Department announced the death of Capt. Michael Mercado, a veteran firefighter who served the community for more than 25 years.

“We extend our condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Capt. Mercado,” the department’s post read.

Officials did not specify how the firefighter died. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Mercado’s last assignment was to Fire Station 90 in south El Monte, where an early morning fire ripped through an Amazon warehouse. The department did not specify if Mercado responded to that blaze.

To support personnel impacted by the death, the department has activated its peer support team, behavioral health clinicians, chaplains and memorial management team.

