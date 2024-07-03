Here's when temperatures peak this week in Southern California

Widespread heat warnings and advisories will be in effect for the Fourth of July when fireworks and temperatures soar in Southern California.

Temperatures will rocket into the 90s and triple-digits in some areas with above-normal temperatures in the forecast through the weekend. The July heat wave is expected to peak on Friday and Saturday, when interior areas might see highs around 110 degrees and highs around 100 are in the forecast for valleys.

A high of 111 degrees is the July 4 forecast for Lancaster. Valencia is expected to reach 102 degrees as crowds gather for fireworks shows and other outdoor events.

"We're going to have a high to very high risk of heat illness," said NBCLA forecaster Belen De Leon. "A huge area of high pressure over the Pacific is expanding over the West Coast. Temperatures for valleys and inland locations are going to be rising to between 95 and 110, and it's going to be even hotter in the deserts.

"This pattern is going to be locked in place for several days."

The July 4, 2024 forecast for Southern California.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for the 5 and 14 freeway corridors, the western

San Gabriel Mountains, the Antelope Valley foothills and the Antelope Valley. Temperatures in the warning area

could reach as high as 115 degrees.

An excessive heat warning also will be in effect through Monday evening for for the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Calabasas, San Fernando Valley and eastern San Gabriel Mountains, where temperatures up to 110 degrees are possible.

The San Gabriel Valley will be under a less severe heat advisory from through 6 p.m. Sunday, but temperatures there are still expected to reach as high as 105. The Los Angeles coastal area stretching into downtown will be under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Sunday, with temperatures topping out at 85 to 95 degrees.

The San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys will see highs in the 90s. Downtown Los Angeles will be in the 80s, but could reach 90 degrees Friday and Saturday.

Inland Orange County will similarly be in the 80s, with Anaheim Hills reaching the 90s by mid-week. That area will be under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. Friday through 11 p.m. Saturday, when temperatures of up to 100 degrees are expected.

Parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties also will be under excessive heat warnings as temperatures soar well into the 100s.

Beach hazard statements were issued for Thursday through Sunday, when surf heights will reach 5 to 7 feet with the possibility of strong rip currents.

Air quality will likely take a dive after a night of fireworks around Southern California. An ozone advisory is in effect through Saturday.

Southern California wildfire threat

The heat and low humidity will raise the risk for wildfires after a wet winter that left the region's hillsides covered in brush. So far this year, wildfires statewide have burned an estimated 139,590 acres, a staggering increase from last year when fires burned 7,800 acres. The five-year statewide average during that period is 29,700 acres.

A fire weather watch will go into effect late Thursday and continue through Friday evening for the 5 Freeway corridor north of Los Angeles, and the Ventura and Santa Barbara county mountains.

Gusty southwest to northwest winds are expected each afternoon over inland areas. Gusts could reach upward of 35 to 45 mph over the 5 Freeway corridor in northern Los Angeles County, the Antelope Valley and nearby foothills.

Los Angeles cooling centers

The city and county of Los Angeles both operate cooling centers for people who need a place to escape the heat. The city of Los Angeles announced that it will be operating four augmented cooling centers that will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Monday.