A new city campaign could place wealthy Angelenos on the forefront of the homelessness crisis.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Monday the LA4LA campaign, a unique funder and connector program for affordable housing opportunities. Bass said she is looking for donations from business leaders and philanthropic organizations to buy buildings for the unhoused.

“LA4LA can be a sea change for Los Angeles – an unprecedented partnership to confront this emergency,” Bass said. “An example of disrupting the status quo to build a new system to save lives.”

Darci Niva, the CEO of Westside Coalition, which represents 80 government, social service and faith-based agencies addressing housing, hunger and health, said although she was impressed by the plan, Niva said workers need more support and resources to aid the homeless.

“If they’re giving all that they have, we just hope that those that have an abundance of money would contribute,” she said. “That would help us tremendously.”

Niva said more seniors were being evicted because of rising rents.

Approximately 746,000 residents in Los Angeles are considered seniors, according to the city’s controller office. The senior population is projected to exceed 1 million by 2030.

Rent in Los Angeles was projected to increase by 4% after the city council adopted an ordinance limiting rent increases on rent-stabilized units in 2023.

Niva said it's going to take collective effort to achieve the new campaign plan.

“We need everyone at the table,” she said.

The mayor’s office said Bass will reveal more details about her homelessness plan later this week and showcase business leaders who are already on board.