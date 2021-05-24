George Floyd

LA Remembers George Floyd, One Year After His Death

Here are some different vigils and marches being held around LA in honor of George Floyd.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

One year ago Tuesday, on May 25, 2020, George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

Floyd's death launched protests around the country and across the globe, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. It led to calls for police reforms, such as those in the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, currently awaiting discussion in the United States Senate.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

And one month ago, it led to a murder conviction for Chauvin, who in April was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

George Floyd 5 hours ago

Since George Floyd's Murder, Killings by Police Have Continued

Congress 11 hours ago

Congress Is Set to Miss Biden's Deadline to Pass Police Reform Bill as Talks Move Forward

Pacific Symphony May 21

Pacific Symphony to Stream Concert to Mark Anniversary of George Floyd's Death

On Sunday, Floyd's family held a rally in Minneapolis to mark the one-year anniversary.

Groups around Los Angeles are also advertising vigils, marches and at least one virtual commemoration on social media, all in honor of Floyd. Here is a sampling of those events.

Stay in the Streets in Honor of George Floyd
City Hall South Lawn, 1st Street between N Spring Street and Main Street
9 a.m., May 25

This rally near Los Angeles City Hall will be followed by a march, according to a tweet by Black Lives Matter LA. The march will end at the Museum of Social Justice on Olvera Street.

We Remember George Floyd
Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street
6 p.m., May 25

George Floyd: Reflections 1 Year Later
Virtual event
5:30 p.m., May 25

This event, hosted by Long Beach Black Lives Matter, is hosted on Zoom, with registration for the evening event taking place ahead of time.

George Floyd, Jr. One-Year Anniversary Vigil
Sepulveda Boulevard and Ventura Boulevard
6:15 p.m., May 25

Nonprofit organization The Valley of Change has been protesting in front of the Sherman Oaks Galleria for almost a year, according to its website. Tomorrow evening, those gathering for a candlelight vigil in front of the fountains at Sepulveda Blvd. and Ventura Blvd. around 6:15 p.m. will "take the streets for 9 minutes and 29 seconds."

This article tagged under:

George Floydgeorge floyd protestspolice reformpolice brutality
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us