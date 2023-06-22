2 hospitalized, including LA Sheriff's deputy, in Bell Gardens shooting

A deputy and one other person were hospitalized after a shooting Thursday morning in Bell Gardens.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m. near Florence and Eastern avenues during a confrontation with someone in a white SUV. Video showed bullet holes in the SUV windshield and body damage to both the SUV and sheriff's patrol SUV.

A man in the SUV was hospitalized with gunshot wounds, the sheriff's department said.

Details about the extent of the injuries were not immediately available. It was not immediately clear what led up to the gunfire.

A 710 Freeway exit was closed for the investigation. The intersection of Florence and Eastern avenues also was closed.