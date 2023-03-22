Strong Winds Tear Roof From Montebello Business

The roof of a Montebello business was damaged Wednesday during another day of severe weather in Southern California.

The National Weather Service said it is investigating whether the damage was caused by a tornado. Debris from the roof was scattered in a parking lot and on streets around the building.

Several cars were damaged by flying debris.

Video from a witnesses showed debris moving in a rotating pattern above the building, identified by signs as Royal Paper Box Company.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

There have been reports of possible tornado damage in Montebello. In addition to the survey team heading to Carpinteria, they will also head to Montebello this afternoon to assess the damage. Check out the PNS here: https://t.co/te8O8tBoYr#CAwx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 22, 2023

The damaging winds followed a day of severe weather that included a tornado warning Tuesday night for central Ventura County and southwestern Los Angeles County. The system was expected to move out late Wednesday, but not before another wave of scattered showers.

In Carpinteria, the Weather Service was investigating whether a landspout tornado caused damaged at a mobile home park in the Santa Barbara County community.

Tornadoes are rare, but not unprecedented in Southern California.

Tuesday's warning was issued 40 years to the month after a tornado packing winds between 113 and 157 mph swept through neighborhoods south of downtown Los Angeles, destroying homes and businesses, flipping cars, hurling debris and ripping part of the roof from the LA Convention Center. Nine people were killed. More than 150 buildings were damaged or destroyed. More than 30 people were injured.

When a tornado warning is issued, anyone in the warning area is advised to move to a basement -- if you happen to have one -- or interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Stay away from windows.

If you're outdoors or in a mobile home or car, it's best to find more substantial shelter and protection from flying debris.