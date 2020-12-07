fire

One Dead, One Hospitalized After Rescue in Early Morning House Fire

Smoke and flames trapped two people inside a home in the Central-Alameda area.

By Jonathan Lloyd

One of two people rescued from a fire at a home early Monday morning south of downtown Los Angeles later died at a hospital.

The fire in the Central-Alameda area was in the 1400 block of East 55th Street. 

A 40-year-old man rescued from the smoke and flames later died at a hospital. An 18-year-old boy rescued from the home remained hospitalized in critical condition.

Two other occupants of the home were not injured.

Details about a cause of the fire at the one-story home were not immediately available. 

