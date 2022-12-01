Six Treated in Medical Emergency at Middle School in Van Nuys

Firefighter-paramedics responded Thursday to a medical emergency involving 'multiple patients' at a middle school in Van Nuys.

Los Angeles firefighters received a report regarding patients with unspecified medical complaints at HighTech Los Angeles Middle School in the 5400 block of Vesper Avenue. At least six patients were being assessed at the scene and then transported to hospitals, the LAFD said.

Their symptoms were described as "mild," the LAFD said. It was not immediately clear whether the patients treated are students or staff members.

Details about the medical complaints were not immediately available.

