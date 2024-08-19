2 killed in multi-car crash near Lake Los Angeles

Two people were killed late Monday morning in a crash on a two-lane road in the Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles.

At least two cars were involved in the crash in Lake Los Angeles near East Palmdale Boulevard and 152nd Street East. Two people died at the scene.

Details about their identities and what led to the crash were not immediately available.

One of the heavily damaged cars ended up on its side. Debris was scattered on the road and its dirt shoulders.

At least two other people were treated at the scene.

Utility crews were repairing a power pole that was damaged at the scene.