South Los Angeles

LAPD releases bodycam footage of shootout in South LA

The bodycam footage showed both SWAT and K9 teams taking the the man into custody.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Los Angeles Police Department has released a new video of a shooting between officers and a person who they say was trying to rob taco vendors in South Los Angeles.

The LAPD said that a man was armed with a gun and trying to rob two taco vendors. Officers found the man nearby and chased after him when the shots began.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The incident happened last month near 92nd Street and South Central Avenue. The responding officers were both hit by the gunfire but survived.

The bodycam footage showed both SWAT and K9 teams taking the the man into custody.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The man, who was also hit by gunfire and treated for his wounds, now faces criminal charges.

This article tagged under:

South Los Angeles
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us