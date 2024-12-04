LAPD releases bodycam footage of shootout in South LA

The Los Angeles Police Department has released a new video of a shooting between officers and a person who they say was trying to rob taco vendors in South Los Angeles.

The LAPD said that a man was armed with a gun and trying to rob two taco vendors. Officers found the man nearby and chased after him when the shots began.

The incident happened last month near 92nd Street and South Central Avenue. The responding officers were both hit by the gunfire but survived.

The bodycam footage showed both SWAT and K9 teams taking the the man into custody.

The man, who was also hit by gunfire and treated for his wounds, now faces criminal charges.