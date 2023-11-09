LAPD identifies passenger killed in off-duty officer car crash

The front passenger who was killed along with an off-duty Los Angeles Police officer at a Northridge intersection when a high-speed vehicle crashed their vehicle was identified on Thursday.

Authorities identified the passenger as 31-year-old Jorge Soriano. Both Soriano and LAPD Officer Darrell Cunningham died in the Nov. 4 accident and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiners Office.

According to police, 20-year-old Brian David Olivarez, allegedly ran a red light while driving under the influence at a speed of 100 mph. Olivarez is being held on $4.025 million bail at the Van Nuys Jail, according to county jail records.

The crash occurred at about 1 a.m. in the 18000 block of West Roscoe Boulevard when the officer's Infiniti was struck by a BMW.

Officer Darrell Cunningham and his passenger died at the scene. The officer, who had just less than five years on the job, is survived by a fiancée and two sons, ages 3 and 6. He worked out of the department's West Los Angeles station.

Three other people, including the BMW driver and an off-duty San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy in the Infiniti were hospitalized.