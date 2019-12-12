LAPD

LAPD Officer Accused of Fondling Dead Woman’s Body Is Arrested

David Rene Rojas was booked by LAPD internal affairs detectives on a warrant that accused him of having sexual contact with human remains, authorities said

By Eric Leonard

NBCUniversal, Inc.

An LAPD officer suspected of fondling a dead woman's body was charged by prosecutors and arrested Thursday, authorities said.

David Rene Rojas was booked by LAPD internal affairs detectives on a warrant that accused him of having sexual contact with human remains, according to the LA County District Attorney’s Office.

Rojas, 27, was arrested without incident at his home in Montebello, several law enforcement sources told NBC4.

More Stories

LAPD Dec 12

LAPD Must Warn That Making False Complaints Against Officers is Illegal, Judge Rules

LAPD Dec 11

LAPD is Considering Using a Lasso, Kind of Like Wonder Woman

The incident happened on Oct. 20 but wasn't publicly acknowledged until Dec.5, when LAPD Chief Michel Moore said the officer's alleged conduct had been detected during a random review of video recorded by the officer's body worn video camera.

"This incident is extremely disturbing and does not represent the values of the Los Angeles Police Department," Moore said in a statement.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents most officers, said last week it would not provide legal defense for the officer.

Rojas was hired by the LAPD in July 2015, according to records obtained by NBC4. He has been assigned to the Central Division in downtown LA for about two years.

Internal affairs detectives were examining his entire career at LAPD, including a review of other body worn video he recorded while on duty, as part of the investigation, the sources said.

This article tagged under:

LAPD
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us