Driver Abandons Car at Hotel Near LAX After Pursuit

A driver lead the LAPD and CHP on a pursuit before abandoning the car near a Marriot Residence Inn by LAX Thursday night.

Newschopper4 Alpha was over the chase around 9:30 p.m. while the LAPD pursued the driver through Boyle Heights.

CHP took over the high-speed chase around 9:40 p.m. after the driver hopped onto the 10 Freeway.

Preliminary information from police scanners reveal that the driver may have been driving a stolen vehicle.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.