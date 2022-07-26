LAPD: Sixth Street Bridge Closed Until Further Notice

The Los Angeles Police Department reports the Sixth Street Bridge in downtown Los Angeles will be closed until further notice "due to illegal activity and public safety concerns.''

On Sunday, The Sixth Street Viaduct was closed for a third night in a row -- for what the Los Angeles Police Department characterized as “illegal activity.”

The $588 million bridge, which opened to the public on July 10, was also closed overnight Saturday due to a traffic collision involving a pickup parked in a no-parking zone that was struck by another vehicle.

Police made several arrests after street takeovers and other unruly behavior temporarily shut down the bridge Friday night. Police Chief Michel Moore said that in two cases, people were pointing green lasers at police officers.

“After a 2-hour closure, the bridge was opened”, the central division tweeted late Friday. "In less than an hour, 200 people arrived for a street takeover, fireworks and vandalism. Maximum enforcement will continue over the weekend.



On Saturday, Moore tweeted one word: “Unacceptable.”

Some have characterized the bridge mishaps as made-for-social media or Instagrammable escapades designed to gain attention and entertain followers.

The bridge was closed for about two hours Friday evening because of a crash at 9:55 p.m., according to LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes prior to that night's takeover.

Cervantes said no arrests were made in that instance. However, the Central Division tweeted that anyone who parks on the bridge will have their vehicles cited and/or towed, and anyone present at a bridge takeover will be cited.