Large Storage of Fireworks Found in Azusa Home, Prompting Evacuations

A large amount of illegal fireworks was found in an Azusa home, prompting the LA County Sheriff's Department to send out the bomb squad Monday afternoon.

The Azusa Police Department said the cache of illegal fireworks was discovered in the 900 block of West Hollyvale Street at about 3:20 p.m., and the department began evacuating the block.

The Los Angeles County DA’s investigators and LA County Fire Department were executing a search warrant when they discovered the fireworks at a nearby home.

