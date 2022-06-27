Southern California

Large Storage of Fireworks Found in Azusa Home, Prompting Evacuations

By Heather Navarro

A large amount of illegal fireworks was found in an Azusa home, prompting the LA County Sheriff's Department to send out the bomb squad Monday afternoon.

The Azusa Police Department said the cache of illegal fireworks was discovered in the 900 block of West Hollyvale Street at about 3:20 p.m., and the department began evacuating the block.

The Los Angeles County DA’s investigators and LA County Fire Department were executing a search warrant when they discovered the fireworks at a nearby home.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Southern CaliforniaAzusa
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us