Music & Musicians

Panic! at the Disco to reunite at 2025 ‘When We Were Young' festival in Las Vegas 

Brendon Urie of ‘Panic! at the Disco’ performs on ‘TODAY’ on Aug. 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images)
NDZ/Star Max/Getty Images

The annual rock music festival, When We Were Young, announced their full lineup Tuesday. 

Blink 182 and Panic! at the Disco are set to headline the event on Oct. 18 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Headliner, Panic! at the Disco, came as a surprise to many fans since bandleader, Brendon Uri, announced that the group disbanded in March 2023. 

Avril Lavigne, Weezer, The Offspring, and many other notable performers will also be featured. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Tickets start at $325 and presale will be available Friday at 10 a.m. 

The full lineup can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Music & MusiciansLas Vegas
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us