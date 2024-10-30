Panic! at the Disco to reunite at 2025 ‘When We Were Young' festival in Las Vegas 

The annual rock music festival, When We Were Young, announced their full lineup Tuesday.

Blink 182 and Panic! at the Disco are set to headline the event on Oct. 18 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Headliner, Panic! at the Disco, came as a surprise to many fans since bandleader, Brendon Uri, announced that the group disbanded in March 2023.

Avril Lavigne, Weezer, The Offspring, and many other notable performers will also be featured.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Tickets start at $325 and presale will be available Friday at 10 a.m.

The full lineup can be found here.