LASD seeks public's help finding West Hollywood assault suspect

Authorities sought the public's assistance Thursday in locating a second suspect connected with an assault in West Hollywood.

Deputies responded to the 7300 block of Santa Monica Boulevard around 1:20 a.m. Feb. 15 on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The assault stemmed from an argument between the victim and two male suspects, sheriff's officials said.

"West Hollywood Station deputies located one suspect and arrested them for the assault," according to a sheriff's department statement. "The second suspect remains outstanding and has yet to be identified."

Sheriff's officials described the suspect as a 5-foot-10-inch man in his 30s or 40s weighing 190 pounds.

The name of the first suspect was not released.

Anyone with information regarding the assault was urged to contact Detective J. Morales at 310-358-4058 or jjmorale@lasd.org. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit

p3tips.com.