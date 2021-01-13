LAUSD Board Approves $233M Lincoln High School Modernization Project

The Los Angeles Unified School District has approved an investment of more than $233 million in voter-approved bond funds to conduct massive upgrades at Lincoln High School.

The money will be used to construct approximately 10 general and specialty classrooms and associated support spaces within a new classroom building and a Performing Arts Building.

The proposed Lincoln High School Comprehensive Modernization Project also includes the voluntary seismic retrofit and modernization of the administration building, home economics building, auditorium, gymnasium and pedestrian bridge.

The school, located at 3501 N. Broadway, northeast of downtown, was founded in 1878.

"I am super grateful to the Lincoln High School community for modeling such stellar collaboration on this significant effort to honor our past and celebrate our future," Board Member Monica Garcia said Tuesday. "This is hard work to do and all the historic pieces make it extra special. Again, thank you to the voters for your continued support for our schools and athletic fields."

Lincoln High School Principal Rose Ann Ruiz praised the board's action.

"I would like to express my deep gratitude to everyone who has made this project a reality, especially our distinguished Board Member Monica Garcia," Ruiz said. "We have seen Lincoln High School evolve for over 100 years. We have come a long way since the original 1878 Avenue 21 Grammar School. I am honored to be part of a school that has produced a Supreme Court Justice as well as war heroes, well known activists, sports legends, singers, writers, and many others."

"The modernization project will provide us 21st-century classrooms so that our students can have a state-of-the-art school and can continue the legacy of producing future leaders and heroes in our community and beyond."

The project is set to be completed by 2028.