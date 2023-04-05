California

Street Vendor in Her 60s is Robbed in Lincoln Heights

On Sunday, Jacobo says a man stopped by Cruz's setup to ask the prices of her jewelry, only to return the next day to rob her.

By Bailey Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

A grandmother in her 60’s who works as a street vendor was robbed, and despite her fear of it happening again, she has to return to set up shop in order to make a living.

Teresa Cruz sets up shop every day in Lincoln Heights.

"She comes every day any time she can until 5 or 6 p.m. She is here at 8 in the morning and at her age still trying to do this it is a lot," said Emily Jacobo, her granddaughter.

South LA Mar 29

‘They Are Children': Street Vendors in South LA Raise Concerns Over Group of Young Thieves

Street Vendors Mar 15

LA Street Vendors' No-Vending Zones Lawsuit Can Go Forward

San Jose Mar 4

Legendary Mexican Singer Ana Gabriel Offers to Pay Attacked California Street Vendor's Medical Bills

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Jacobo says she works hard, lugging her products, including gold-plated rings, necklaces, and bracelets, down to her spot.

"Street vending has been running in my family for quite a while. My grandma has been a vendor for a decade," Jacobo said.

But on Sunday at 10:20 a.m., Jacobo says a man stopped by Cruz's setup in the 3000 block of North Broadway to ask the prices of her jewelry, only to return the next day to rob her.

"Her rack has $600 of jewelry. It is an enormous loss for my grandma," Jacobo said.

The man ran away, and sadly, Cruz was not able to stop him. She's struggling to work and worried it might happen again.

“I feel very bad. I feel very sad," Cruz said.

The community is rallying around her. Some men stopped by after hearing about the theft and showed her how to use pepper spray to help her prevent it from happening again.

Her granddaughter says it was important for her grandmother to show up for work despite the frightening robbery, not only because she has to make a living but because she wants to raise awareness too.

"We are trying to show just because of that robbery we are not going to back down," she said.

The family filed a police report, and they have set up a GoFundMe titled "Protect Your Street Vendors."

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaSouthern CaliforniaLincoln Heights
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us