Line Fire flares up, prompts new evacuation order in San Bernardino County

New evacuation orders were issued for a community in San Bernardino County due to a flare-up from the Line Fire Sunday afternoon.

As of 4:23 p.m. the San Bernardino County sheriff issued an evacuation order for the Seven Oaks community, and an evacuation warning was issued for the community of Angelus Oaks.

San Bernardino County Fire re-entered UnifiedCommand due to the ongoing threat and coordinated "Structure Defense assets staged in the area with additional assets en route."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The arson-related Line Fire started Sept. 5 and grew to 39,200 acres with containment Sunday at 83 percent.