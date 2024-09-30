Wildfires

Line Fire flares up, prompts new evacuation order in San Bernardino County

The evacuation order was issued for the community of Seven Oaks.

By Missael Soto

ALERTCalifornia

New evacuation orders were issued for a community in San Bernardino County due to a flare-up from the Line Fire Sunday afternoon.

As of 4:23 p.m. the San Bernardino County sheriff issued an evacuation order for the Seven Oaks community, and an evacuation warning was issued for the community of Angelus Oaks.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

San Bernardino County Fire re-entered UnifiedCommand due to the ongoing threat and coordinated "Structure Defense assets staged in the area with additional assets en route."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The arson-related Line Fire started Sept. 5 and grew to 39,200 acres with containment Sunday at 83 percent.

This article tagged under:

WildfiresSan Bernardino County
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us