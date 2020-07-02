List: Beach Closures in SoCal

Sorry, beachgoers. Looks like you'll have to make different plans for the Independence Day holiday weekend. The recent rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations has led to beach closures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. This is being done to prevent large gatherings.

Here is a list of beach closures in Southern California.

Los Angeles County

L.A. County Beaches: Closed 12:01 a.m. July 3 - 5 a.m. July 6

Malibu: City beaches closed July 4

Santa Monica: Beaches closed 12:01 a.m. July 3 - 5 a.m. July 6

Long Beach: Beaches closed 12:01 a.m. July 3 - 5 a.m. July 6

LA County State Beaches: Closed July 4 and July 5

Orange County

Orange County Beaches: Closed Saturday, July 4 - Sunday July 5

Newport Beach: All city beaches closed 10 p.m. Friday, July 3 - 6 a.m. Monday, July 5

Huntington City Beaches, Huntington Harbor beaches, and Sunset Beach: Closed on July 4

Laguna: City beaches closed 9 a.m. July 4 - 5 a.m. July 5

Seal Beach: City beaches closed Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10 p.m. until Sunday, July 5 at sunrise

Orange County State Beaches: Closed July 4 and July 5

Due to the rise of COVID-19, Orange County closes their beaches for the Fourth of July weekend. Christine Kim reports July 2, 2020.

Ventura County

Ventura County Beaches: Closed 5 a.m. on Friday, July 3 until 5 a.m. on Monday, July 6

Ventura County State Beaches: Closed July 4 and July 5

Santa Barbara County