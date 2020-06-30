Fourth of July

List: Fourth of July Fireworks Displays in Southern California

Independence Day will have a different look this year.

By Miller Hyatt

Due to the ongoing pandemic, most July 4 events across the area have been canceled. If you're still looking to catch fireworks, don't worry. Here is a list of virtual and in-person fireworks displays that are still planned in Southern California.

2020 4th of July Community Fireworks Show

  • July 4 at 9 p.m.
  • Fireworks launched from Chaffey College
  • No spectators allowed on campus (watch from home)

City of Tustin: Fourth of July Fireworks Show

  • July 4 at 9 p.m.
  • Watch from home
  • Livestream starts at 8:30 p.m.

City of Santa Clarita: 2020 Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular

  • July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
  • Virtual event
  • Fireworks launched from Santa Clarita mall

July 4th Fireworks Spectacular 2020: Big Bear Lake

  • July 4 at 8:45 p.m.
  • Fireworks launched from Lake directly off of Pine Knot Landing
  • Face coverings and social distancing required
  • Livestream also available

4th of July Celebration & Fireworks 2020: Lake Elsinore

  • July 4 at 9 p.m.
  • Lake Elsinore: 32040 Riverside Drive, Lake Elsinore, California 92530
  • Fireworks shooting off at T-Peninsula
  • Sky Concert synchronized to KOLA's Radio Station (99.9 FM)
  • Pricing info can be found here

4th of July Fireworks: MCCS 29 Palms

  • July 4 at 9 p.m.
  • Watch from home

July 4th Virtual Fireworks 2020: City of Temecula

  • July 4 at 9 p.m.
  • Watch virtual fireworks

Fourth of July Drive-in Fireworks Show: City of San Juan Capistrano

  • July 4 at 9 p.m.
  • Sports Park: 25925 Camino Del Avion, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
  • Watch fireworks from vehicle
  • Parking spaces are reserved for San Juan Capistrano residents (City address required)
  • Resident parking registration can be completed here

Drive-Up 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

  • July 4 at 9 p.m.
  • Gates open at 7:15 p.m.
  • Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base: 11206 Lexington Dr, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
  • Required to stay in vehicle

4th of July Fireworks Show: City of Dana Point

  • July 4 at 9 p.m.
  • Dana Point Harbor: 24650 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point, California 92629

Fourth of July Drive-In Fireworks Extravaganza: San Bernardino

  • July 4 at 9 p.m.
  • San Manuel Stadium: 280 South E Street, San Bernardino, CA 92401
  • General Admission: $40 per car
  • Make reservations here

4th of July Fireworks Spectacular: City of Victorville

  • July 4 at 9 p.m.
  • San Bernardino County Fairgrounds: 14800 Seventh St., Victorville, CA 92395
  • Fairgrounds will be gated and locked to prevent onsite viewing
  • Residents encouraged to watch the fireworks from their homes

Apple Valley Fireworks

  • July 4 at 9 p.m.
  • Lenny Brewster Sports Center: 21024 Otoe Road, Apple Valley, CA 92307
  • Brewster Park will be gated and locked to prevent on-site viewing
  • Residents encouraged to view the show from their homes

Mission Viejo Activities Committee Annual Fireworks Spectacular

  • July 4 at 9 p.m.
  • Marty Russo Youth Athletic Park: 22056 Olympiad Rd, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
  • Marty Russo Youth Athletic Park closed to the public; no vehicle or pedestrian access or entry. There will be no shuttle operating this year.
  • Residents encouraged to view the fireworks from home or other location

