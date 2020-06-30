List: Fourth of July Fireworks Displays in Southern California

Due to the ongoing pandemic, most July 4 events across the area have been canceled. If you're still looking to catch fireworks, don't worry. Here is a list of virtual and in-person fireworks displays that are still planned in Southern California.

2020 4th of July Community Fireworks Show

July 4 at 9 p.m.

Fireworks launched from Chaffey College

No spectators allowed on campus (watch from home)

City of Tustin: Fourth of July Fireworks Show

July 4 at 9 p.m.

Watch from home

Livestream starts at 8:30 p.m.

City of Santa Clarita: 2020 Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular

July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Virtual event

Fireworks launched from Santa Clarita mall

July 4th Fireworks Spectacular 2020: Big Bear Lake

July 4 at 8:45 p.m.

Fireworks launched from Lake directly off of Pine Knot Landing

Face coverings and social distancing required

Livestream also available

4th of July Celebration & Fireworks 2020: Lake Elsinore

July 4 at 9 p.m.

Lake Elsinore: 32040 Riverside Drive, Lake Elsinore, California 92530

Fireworks shooting off at T-Peninsula

Sky Concert synchronized to KOLA's Radio Station (99.9 FM)

Pricing info can be found here

4th of July Fireworks: MCCS 29 Palms

July 4 at 9 p.m.

Watch from home

July 4th Virtual Fireworks 2020: City of Temecula

July 4 at 9 p.m.

Watch virtual fireworks

Fourth of July Drive-in Fireworks Show: City of San Juan Capistrano

July 4 at 9 p.m.

Sports Park: 25925 Camino Del Avion, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Watch fireworks from vehicle

Parking spaces are reserved for San Juan Capistrano residents (City address required)

Resident parking registration can be completed here

Drive-Up 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

July 4 at 9 p.m.

Gates open at 7:15 p.m.

Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base: 11206 Lexington Dr, Los Alamitos, CA 90720

Required to stay in vehicle

4th of July Fireworks Show: City of Dana Point

July 4 at 9 p.m.

Dana Point Harbor: 24650 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point, California 92629

Fourth of July Drive-In Fireworks Extravaganza: San Bernardino

July 4 at 9 p.m.

San Manuel Stadium: 280 South E Street, San Bernardino, CA 92401

General Admission: $40 per car

Make reservations here

4th of July Fireworks Spectacular: City of Victorville

July 4 at 9 p.m.

San Bernardino County Fairgrounds: 14800 Seventh St., Victorville, CA 92395

Fairgrounds will be gated and locked to prevent onsite viewing

Residents encouraged to watch the fireworks from their homes

Apple Valley Fireworks

July 4 at 9 p.m.

Lenny Brewster Sports Center: 21024 Otoe Road, Apple Valley, CA 92307

Brewster Park will be gated and locked to prevent on-site viewing

Residents encouraged to view the show from their homes

Mission Viejo Activities Committee Annual Fireworks Spectacular