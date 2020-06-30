List: Fourth of July Fireworks Displays in Southern California

Due to the ongoing pandemic, most July 4 events across the area have been canceled. If you're still looking to catch fireworks, don't worry. Here is a list of virtual and in-person fireworks displays that are still planned in Southern California.
2020 4th of July Community Fireworks Show
- July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Fireworks launched from Chaffey College
- No spectators allowed on campus (watch from home)
City of Tustin: Fourth of July Fireworks Show
- July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Watch from home
- Livestream starts at 8:30 p.m.
City of Santa Clarita: 2020 Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular
- July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
- Virtual event
- Fireworks launched from Santa Clarita mall
July 4th Fireworks Spectacular 2020: Big Bear Lake
- July 4 at 8:45 p.m.
- Fireworks launched from Lake directly off of Pine Knot Landing
- Face coverings and social distancing required
- Livestream also available
4th of July Celebration & Fireworks 2020: Lake Elsinore
- July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Lake Elsinore: 32040 Riverside Drive, Lake Elsinore, California 92530
- Fireworks shooting off at T-Peninsula
- Sky Concert synchronized to KOLA's Radio Station (99.9 FM)
- Pricing info can be found here
4th of July Fireworks: MCCS 29 Palms
- July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Watch from home
July 4th Virtual Fireworks 2020: City of Temecula
- July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Watch virtual fireworks
Fourth of July Drive-in Fireworks Show: City of San Juan Capistrano
- July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Sports Park: 25925 Camino Del Avion, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
- Watch fireworks from vehicle
- Parking spaces are reserved for San Juan Capistrano residents (City address required)
- Resident parking registration can be completed here
Drive-Up 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular
- July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Gates open at 7:15 p.m.
- Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base: 11206 Lexington Dr, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
- Required to stay in vehicle
4th of July Fireworks Show: City of Dana Point
- July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Dana Point Harbor: 24650 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point, California 92629
Fourth of July Drive-In Fireworks Extravaganza: San Bernardino
- July 4 at 9 p.m.
- San Manuel Stadium: 280 South E Street, San Bernardino, CA 92401
- General Admission: $40 per car
- Make reservations here
4th of July Fireworks Spectacular: City of Victorville
- July 4 at 9 p.m.
- San Bernardino County Fairgrounds: 14800 Seventh St., Victorville, CA 92395
- Fairgrounds will be gated and locked to prevent onsite viewing
- Residents encouraged to watch the fireworks from their homes
- July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Lenny Brewster Sports Center: 21024 Otoe Road, Apple Valley, CA 92307
- Brewster Park will be gated and locked to prevent on-site viewing
- Residents encouraged to view the show from their homes
Mission Viejo Activities Committee Annual Fireworks Spectacular
- July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Marty Russo Youth Athletic Park: 22056 Olympiad Rd, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
- Marty Russo Youth Athletic Park closed to the public; no vehicle or pedestrian access or entry. There will be no shuttle operating this year.
- Residents encouraged to view the fireworks from home or other location