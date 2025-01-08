Caltrans announced the closure of several freeway and highway locations across Southern California due to wildfires and windy conditions.
As of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Caltrans said the following stretches were closed:
- Southbound traffic on Pacific Coast Highway was closed at Cross Creek Road. Northbound lanes were closed at McClure Tunnel.
- Westbound 10 Freeway traffic was being diverted at Lincoln Boulevard.
- Topanga Canyon Boulevard was closed in both directions between Pacific Coast Highway and Mulholland Drive.
- In Azusa, San Gabriel Canyon Road was closed north of the city. Only residents were allowed to enter.
- Westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway were closed at Roxford Street. Traffic was being diverted there.
- Eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway were closed at the 5 Freeway.
- Northbound and eastbound connectors of the 5 Freeway to the eastbound 210 Freeway were closed.
- 5 Freeway northbound truck lanes were closed to the 210 Freeway and State Route 14.
