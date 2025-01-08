Caltrans announced the closure of several freeway and highway locations across Southern California due to wildfires and windy conditions.

As of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Caltrans said the following stretches were closed:

Southbound traffic on Pacific Coast Highway was closed at Cross Creek Road. Northbound lanes were closed at McClure Tunnel.

Westbound 10 Freeway traffic was being diverted at Lincoln Boulevard.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard was closed in both directions between Pacific Coast Highway and Mulholland Drive.

In Azusa, San Gabriel Canyon Road was closed north of the city. Only residents were allowed to enter.

Westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway were closed at Roxford Street. Traffic was being diverted there.

Eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway were closed at the 5 Freeway.

Northbound and eastbound connectors of the 5 Freeway to the eastbound 210 Freeway were closed.

5 Freeway northbound truck lanes were closed to the 210 Freeway and State Route 14.