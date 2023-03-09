Live: Reckless, Possibly Intoxicated Pursuit Driver Tries to Ram Sheriff's SUV in Compton Standoff

A driver who the sheriff's department says is intoxicated was a leading a pursuit in the Compton area Thursday afternoon.

The driver behind the wheel of a white pickup truck was wanted for reckless driving, and kept slowing and starting the chase.

Watch Live: Driver leading reckless pursuit appears to be inhaling something out of a balloon while leading this #Compton chase. https://t.co/AD5hYRWglI? pic.twitter.com/hQfOQk4h31 — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) March 9, 2023

The driver was spotted in the area of Rosecrans and N Wilmington avenues at the start of the chase.

Authorities rammed the truck twice, but the driver was able to continue.

The LA County Compton Sheriff Station told NBCLA the man driving the truck was high on some type of unknown substance and driving.

Live: Pursuit driver is trying to ram backward into an officer's SUV. https://t.co/Z6e9gbhTOr? pic.twitter.com/4NQnO0KX89 — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) March 9, 2023

At one point, the driver could be seen inhaling from a white balloon while behind the wheel.

The truck was boxed in by authorities at Poplar Street and Wilmington Avenue in Compton, with the driver refusing to get out.

Sheriff's deputies tossed gas canisters in the back window of the truck in an attempt to get him out, but he hung his head out the window and refused to exit.

He began accelerating backward and ramming a sheriff's SUV multiple times.

