Live Updates: Marches and Protests Are Planned Across SoCal

Marches and demonstrations are planned in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Dana Point, Downey, Santa Monica and other locations Friday at the end of a week

The protests, sparked by the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minnesota and long-simmering anger over instances of police brutality, begin as early as 8 a.m. in downtown Los Angeles and continue through 5 p.m. in Long Beach.

Protesters with Justice L.A. will drop off roses at the Hall of Justice, 211 Temple St., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to remember the first person to die from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County jail, the eight people who died in sheriff's department custody in 2019, the 941 people who died at the hands of police in the county since 2000 and the 12,000 people in Los Angeles County jails.

A protest in solidarity with Black Lives Matter begins at 9 a.m. and will encourage protesters to lie down on the sand between the Venice and Santa Monica piers. Face masks are required for those attending.

Three other events are set to begin at noon.

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders for Black Lives Matter will stage a demonstration outside Los Angeles City Hall, 200 Spring St. Protesters are asked to bring masks, protective eye wear, water and snacks, organizers said.

A peaceful protest is scheduled to take place at Long Beach City College, 4901 E. Carson St.

Black Lives Matter will hold a protest at Northridge Park, 18300 Lemarsh St.

Protests at Downey and Santa Monica city halls are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Protesters at the Downey demonstration are asked to bring a mask and anyone found with objects that can be used to deface property or harm others will be asked to leave, organizers said.

A Black Lives Matter march in Dana Point from the Dana Point Harbor to Salt Creek Beach Park is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

An anti-police brutality protest at Harvey Milk Promenade Park at 185 E. Third St. in Long Beach is scheduled for 5 p.m. Organizers said attendees are required to wear face masks.

We'll have live updates below through the day.